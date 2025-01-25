A.J. Greer News: Earns two points in blowout win

Greer scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Greer's first multi-point effort of the campaign. It was nearly a two-goal game, but he had to settle for an assist to Sam Bennett on the Panthers' second goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 28-year-old Greer has matched his career-high point total from each of the last two years with 12 points over 50 appearances this season. He's added 57 shots on net, 78 PIM and 131 hits while filling a fourth-line role throughout 2024-25.