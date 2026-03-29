A.J. Greer News: Finishes serving suspension
Greer is eligible to play in Sunday's matchup against the Rangers after serving his three-game suspension.
Greer received the three-game ban for boarding Calgary's Connor Zary on March 20. The 29-year-old Greer has 13 goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net, 181 hits and 109 PIM across 68 appearances this season.
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