A.J. Greer News: Gets three-game ban
Greer received a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for boarding Calgary's Connor Zary on Friday.
This is Greer's second suspension of his NHL career. He was handed a major penalty and game misconduct for his hit on Zary during Friday's game. The 29-year-old Greer will not be eligible to return to the lineup until next Sunday's road game against the Rangers.
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