A.J. Greer News: Goal, fight in win

Greer scored a goal on two shots, logged six hits and added five PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Greer opened the scoring at 7:20 of the first period. He also fought Josh Dunne in the third, and while Greer briefly went to the locker room for repairs, he was able to finish the contest. The 28-year-old enforcer snapped his 13-game goal drought Saturday and is now up to six goals, matching his career high, as well as a personal-best 16 points with 175 hits, 94 PIM and 67 shots on net through 64 appearances.