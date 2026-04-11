A.J. Greer News: One of each Saturday
Greer scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Greer has gone from a fourth-line regular to one of the few healthy forwards who started the year in the NHL. The 29-year-old was on the top line Saturday and delivered his second multi-point outing in the last five games. He's enjoyed a career year of 16 goals, 31 points, 102 shots on net, 196 hits, 113 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 76 appearances. The extra opportunity comes at a good time for Greer, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and has shown he can score more when given a chance.
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