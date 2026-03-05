A.J. Greer News: Out for roster management
Greer didn't suit up versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday for roster-management purposes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Panthers didn't specify a reason prior to the game, leaving some doubt as to if the fourth-liner was a scratch or part of an impending trade. Greer may be moved before Friday's deadline, but if not, expect him back in the lineup Friday versus the Red Wings.
