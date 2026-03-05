A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Out for roster management

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Greer didn't suit up versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday for roster-management purposes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Panthers didn't specify a reason prior to the game, leaving some doubt as to if the fourth-liner was a scratch or part of an impending trade. Greer may be moved before Friday's deadline, but if not, expect him back in the lineup Friday versus the Red Wings.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
