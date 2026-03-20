A.J. Greer News: Pots goal in Thursday's win
Greer scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.
Greer ended a 13-game goal drought with the first-period tally. He had just two assists in that span and sat out one contest prior to the trade deadline, though he was ultimately not moved. The 29-year-old winger is at 12 goals, 23 points, 86 shots on net, 177 hits, 92 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 67 appearances in a career year as a reliable depth forward for the Panthers.
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