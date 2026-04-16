A.J. Greer News: Pots power-play goal

Greer scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Greer took advantage of a larger opportunity late in the season, earning four goals and four assists over his last nine outings. His tally Wednesday was just the second power-play point of his career. The winger was excellent in a depth role with 17 goals, 15 assists, 104 shots on net, 203 hits and 113 PIM across 78 appearances, which should help him easily find work if the Panthers let him walk in free agency.