A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Greer scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Greer took advantage of a larger opportunity late in the season, earning four goals and four assists over his last nine outings. His tally Wednesday was just the second power-play point of his career. The winger was excellent in a depth role with 17 goals, 15 assists, 104 shots on net, 203 hits and 113 PIM across 78 appearances, which should help him easily find work if the Panthers let him walk in free agency.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Final Week
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
115 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
133 days ago