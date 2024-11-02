A.J. Greer News: Production up along with ice time
Greer scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Stars as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland.
His first goal as a Panther stood as the game-winner. Tomas Nosek won a faceoff early in the third period, and Greer wired a wrist shot past Casey DeSmith. Greer's average ice time (12:13) is up significantly from his career average (8:54). He could top the century mark in PIM, hits and shots this season while chipping in 20 points if he continues to play regularly.
