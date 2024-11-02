Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Production up along with ice time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 5:44pm

Greer scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Stars as part of the NHL Global Series in Finland.

His first goal as a Panther stood as the game-winner. Tomas Nosek won a faceoff early in the third period, and Greer wired a wrist shot past Casey DeSmith. Greer's average ice time (12:13) is up significantly from his career average (8:54). He could top the century mark in PIM, hits and shots this season while chipping in 20 points if he continues to play regularly.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now