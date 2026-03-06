A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Returning to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Greer (roster management) will be available for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greer was held out of Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to roster-management purposes, but he'll return to the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set since the Panthers didn't trade him ahead of Friday's deadline. Over four appearances since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old has generated an assist, 14 hits, four PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 9:29 of ice time.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
74 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
92 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
96 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
116 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
144 days ago