A.J. Greer News: Returning to action Friday
Greer (roster management) will be available for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Greer was held out of Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to roster-management purposes, but he'll return to the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set since the Panthers didn't trade him ahead of Friday's deadline. Over four appearances since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old has generated an assist, 14 hits, four PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 9:29 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 2274 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season92 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL96 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 10116 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Greer See More