A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Scores before ejection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Greer scored a goal, doled out four hits and added 17 PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

He got his goal early in the third period, but his hooking and interference penalties on Connor Zary later in the same frame led to Greer's ejection. The Flames scored twice on the ensuing power play to rebuff the Panthers' comeback effort. Greer has scored in consecutive contests, but he could be subject to supplemental discipline for his hit. Overall, the 29-year-old has 13 goals, 24 points, 109 PIM, 181 hits, 87 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 68 appearances.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
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