Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Snags helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Greer produced an assist and a team-leading six hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Greer has four points and 19 hits over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, so his recent success on offense is unlikely to last. He's already secured a career year with 13 points over 53 appearances, and he's added 58 shots on net, 78 PIM, 144 hits and a plus-3 rating.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now