A.J. Greer News: Snags helper Saturday

Greer produced an assist and a team-leading six hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Greer has four points and 19 hits over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, so his recent success on offense is unlikely to last. He's already secured a career year with 13 points over 53 appearances, and he's added 58 shots on net, 78 PIM, 144 hits and a plus-3 rating.