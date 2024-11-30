A.J. Greer News: Tallies game-winner Friday

Greer scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Greer snapped a four-game slump with the third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 27-year-old plays in a fourth-line role, so it's not surprising when he has extended droughts on offense. He's at three goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, 36 PIM and 64 hits through 24 contests this season.