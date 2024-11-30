Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Tallies game-winner Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Greer scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Greer snapped a four-game slump with the third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 27-year-old plays in a fourth-line role, so it's not surprising when he has extended droughts on offense. He's at three goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, 36 PIM and 64 hits through 24 contests this season.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now