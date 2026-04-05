A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Two-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:52am

Greer produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old winger got Florida on the board midway through the first period after his team had already fallen into a 2-0 hole, before things completely fell apart for the Panthers in the second. Greer has put together career-best offensive numbers in 2025-26, delivering 15 goals and 28 points in 72 contests with 187 hits, 111 PIM, 94 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
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