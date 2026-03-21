A.J. Greer News: Will have hearing Sunday
Greer will have a hearing Sunday for boarding Connor Zary during Friday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.
Greer has 13 goals, 24 points, 109 PIM and 181 hits in 68 outings with the Panthers in 2025-26. The Panthers already have plenty of question marks with their forward corps going into Tuesday's game against Seattle, including Sam Reinhart (undisclosed) and Mackie Samoskevich (undisclosed). If Greer is suspended, and none of Florida's injured players are ready to return, then the Panthers will likely summon a forward from the minors.
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