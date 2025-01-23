AJ Spellacy News: Signs entry-level contract

Spellacy signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Spellacy was selected in the third round -- 72nd overall -- in the 2024 Draft. The 18-year-old center had 21 goals and 38 points across 67 OHL games last season with Windsor, and has 11 goals and 25 points in 40 games this season. Spellacy will likely play one more season at the OHL level before starting his professional career in the minors.