AJ Spellacy News: Three points Friday

Spellacy scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 6-1 win over London on Friday.

Spellacy logged his first multi-point effort since Nov. 23. The forward has just 27 points in 46 appearances this season, with his 0.59 points-per-game pace nearly identical to 2024-25, when he had 37 points in 62 regular-season outings. Given how many Chicago prospects have had strong seasons, Spellacy's stagnant offense could hurt his long-term potential. That said, he projects as a bottom-six option in the long run.