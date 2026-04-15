Akil Thomas headshot

Akil Thomas News: Gets two goals for Springfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Thomas scored twice in AHL Springfield's 7-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Thomas has struggled since his December trade to the Blues' organization. He has just seven points over 18 outings for the Thunderbirds, giving him a total of 20 points in 37 AHL appearances this season. He's picked up the pace a bit with six points over his seven contests.

Akil Thomas
St. Louis Blues
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