Akil Thomas News: Gets two goals for Springfield
Thomas scored twice in AHL Springfield's 7-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Thomas has struggled since his December trade to the Blues' organization. He has just seven points over 18 outings for the Thunderbirds, giving him a total of 20 points in 37 AHL appearances this season. He's picked up the pace a bit with six points over his seven contests.
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