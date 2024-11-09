Akil Thomas News: Provides assist in win

Thomas recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Thomas picked up his first point since his goal in his season debut Oct. 29 versus the Sharks. The 24-year-old was the latest to take a turn on the first line at even strength in the absence of Alex Turcotte (upper body). Thomas has two points, 12 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances, but most of his playing time this season is likely to be in a bottom-six role.