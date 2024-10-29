Akil Thomas News: Scores in season debut

Thomas scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

This was Thomas' season debut, and he played on the second line at even strength. His tally tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, just 58 seconds after Jake Walman opened the scoring for the Sharks. Thomas took the spot of Kevin Fiala, who was scratched for missing a team meeting. Moving forward, Thomas is likely to challenge Trevor Lewis or Andre Lee for a spot on the fourth line.