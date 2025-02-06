Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Brought up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Schmid was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.Vegas.

Schmid is not expected to dress for Thursday's game against the Devils. The Golden Knights might have made the move to give Adin Hill some extra rest before he appears for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hill will start Thursday, but he may be scratched for rest when the Golden Knights visit the Bruins for matinee game Saturday.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now