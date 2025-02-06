Akira Schmid News: Brought up Thursday

Schmid was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.Vegas.

Schmid is not expected to dress for Thursday's game against the Devils. The Golden Knights might have made the move to give Adin Hill some extra rest before he appears for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hill will start Thursday, but he may be scratched for rest when the Golden Knights visit the Bruins for matinee game Saturday.