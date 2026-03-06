Akira Schmid News: Can't stop Wild

Schmid allowed four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Schmid took his third straight regulation loss, and he's allowed 10 goals on 82 shots in those contests. The 25-year-old netminder is now at a 16-9-6 record with a 2.61 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 32 appearances. Adin Hill hasn't exactly inspired much confidence lately either, so the Golden Knights may opt to alternate their goalies until one gets hot. Schmid still has a good chance of racking up wins on a strong team, but his overall performance is risky for fantasy.