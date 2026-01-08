Hart was injured in the first period, and Schmid put an admirable relief performance to come away with his first win since Dec. 11. The 25-year-old Schmid has been all over the place lately, allowing 14 goals across his last five outings. He's at a 12-4-5 record with a 2.51 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 22 appearances. Schmid will take over as the No. 1 netminder if Hart misses time, though Adin Hill (lower body) would likely move atop the depth chart if he can return soon. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back ahead with a home game Saturday versus the Blues followed by a visit to San Jose on Sunday.