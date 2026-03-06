Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: First off ice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.

Schmid is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, giving up 14 goals on 129 shots (,891 save percentage). Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 16-8-6 with a 2.56 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Wild are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago