Akira Schmid News: First off ice
Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.
Schmid is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, giving up 14 goals on 129 shots (,891 save percentage). Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 16-8-6 with a 2.56 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Wild are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More