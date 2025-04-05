Akira Schmid News: Gets job done in overtime

Schmid stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

The two goals Schmid allowed were separated by 51 seconds of game time, as well as the second intermission. He didn't falter after Matthew Coronato's equalizer and was ultimately rewarded with the win when Reilly Smith scored on a bank shot in overtime. This was Schmid's first start and third appearance at the NHL level this season, and he'll be sticking around until Ilya Samsonov (upper body) is healthy enough to play. Adin Hill will likely get the start Sunday in Vancouver to close out this weekend's back-to-back set.