Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Losing streak at four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Schmid made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Two of Nashville's three goals in the second period came on power plays, while the third was a shorthanded tally by Tyson Jost. Schmid has lost all four of his starts since the Olympic break, and during that stretch he's stumbled to a .879 save percentage in five outings while falling firmly behind Adin Hill on the depth chart.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
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