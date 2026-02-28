Akira Schmid News: One rough period against Caps
Schmid turned aside 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
All three Washington goals came in the second period on 12 shots, as Vegas' defense got caught flat-footed on multiple occasions. Schmid has just one win in his last five starts dating back to Jan. 22, going 1-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.02 GAA and .885 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals11 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More