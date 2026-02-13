Akira Schmid News: Poor outing vs. Canada

Schmid stopped 20 of 25 shots in Switzerland's 5-1 loss to Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Schmid made his first start of the Olympics after Leonardo Genoni got the nod against France, and understandably, he was busy and conceded lots of goals against the best attack in the world. It's uncertain who will get the nod for the Swiss in the group-stage finale against Czech Republic on Sunday, which also happens to be a must-win game for both countries.