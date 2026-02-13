Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Slated to face Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 11:39am

Schmid is expected to start for Switzerland against Canada on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Friday.

Schmid is getting his first start of the tournament after Leonardo Genoni earned a 4-0 shutout victory over France on Thursday. Schmid is drawing the far tougher assignment. Canada has a stacked roster that includes Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. Schmid will also be up against some of his Vegas teammates in Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore. The 25-year-old Schmid has a 16-6-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .895 save percentage in 29 outings with the Golden Knights this campaign.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
