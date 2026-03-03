Akira Schmid News: Solid in loss
Schmid made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Schmid has scuffled a bit in his last six games. He's 1-4-1 since Jan. 22, and he's allowed 18 goals in that span. Platoon-mate Adin Hill is 3-3-1 with 27 goals allowed in his seven latest starts. The Vegas net belongs to these two with Carter Hart (lower body) out week-to-week since Jan. 8.
