Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Solid in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Schmid made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Schmid has scuffled a bit in his last six games. He's 1-4-1 since Jan. 22, and he's allowed 18 goals in that span. Platoon-mate Adin Hill is 3-3-1 with 27 goals allowed in his seven latest starts. The Vegas net belongs to these two with Carter Hart (lower body) out week-to-week since Jan. 8.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
