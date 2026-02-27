Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Starting against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Schmid will defend the road crease against Washington on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Schmid competed for Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and he'll make his first start following the NHL layoff Friday. Across nine appearances for the Golden Knights since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 5-2-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .894 save percentage.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break
Author Image
Corey Abbott
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago