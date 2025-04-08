Akira Schmid News: Steady in shootout loss

Schmid allowed two goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Schmid put in a good performance but wasn't able to get a win out of it. He allowed both goals in the second period and then gave up the lone tally in the shootout. He's 1-0-1 with four goals allowed on 73 shots (.945 save percentage) through four outings this season. He'll continue to be on the big club's roster as long as Ilya Samsonov (upper body) is unavailable. Adin Hill should be expected to start at home Thursday versus the Kraken.