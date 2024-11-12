Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Stops 12 shots in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Schmid stopped 12 shots in relief of Adin Hill during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Golden Knights gave up an empty-netter in the third period after Hill was pulled, but Schmid was solid when called upon duty, though the game was already decided by the time he entered the ice. Schmid is expected to remain as Hill's backup in the even Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is unable to return to the ice in the near future.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now