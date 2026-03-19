Akira Schmid News: Strong in relief appearance

Schmid stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Adin Hill in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Mammoth.

The Mammoth did get an empty-netter to seal the deal, but Schmid was sharp in his first game action since March 6. Hill was in his sixth straight start before getting pulled 8:12 into Thursday's contest. Schmid remains at 16-9-6 on the year with a 2.54 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 33 appearances. Both goalies should get a look this weekend -- the Golden Knights visit the Predators on Saturday and the Stars on Sunday.