Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Strong in relief appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Schmid stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Adin Hill in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Mammoth.

The Mammoth did get an empty-netter to seal the deal, but Schmid was sharp in his first game action since March 6. Hill was in his sixth straight start before getting pulled 8:12 into Thursday's contest. Schmid remains at 16-9-6 on the year with a 2.54 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 33 appearances. Both goalies should get a look this weekend -- the Golden Knights visit the Predators on Saturday and the Stars on Sunday.

Akira Schmid
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akira Schmid See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago