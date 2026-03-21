Akira Schmid News: Tending twine Saturday

Schmid will start in goal during Saturday's road clash against the Predators, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Despite being held out of the win column since Feb. 4, Schmid's last appearance was a strong relief effort where he stopped all 14 shots he saw against Utah on Thursday. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 16-9-6 record, a 2.54 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 33 outings this season. He'll face off against the Predators, who enter Saturday's contest hot after winning both of their last two games.