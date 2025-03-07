Aku Raty News: Included in salary dump

Raty was traded to Chicago from Vancouver on Friday along with Shea Weber's (ankle) contract and the NHL rights to Victor Soderstrom in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Raty has played in one NHL game in his career, logging 11:45 of ice time in his debut with the then Arizona Coyotes last season. He's offered limited offensive production in the minors, 19 points in 50 games, so the 23-year-old winger will probably spend the rest of the campaign with AHL Rockford.