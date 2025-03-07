Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aku Raty headshot

Aku Raty News: Included in salary dump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Raty was traded to Chicago from Vancouver on Friday along with Shea Weber's (ankle) contract and the NHL rights to Victor Soderstrom in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Raty has played in one NHL game in his career, logging 11:45 of ice time in his debut with the then Arizona Coyotes last season. He's offered limited offensive production in the minors, 19 points in 50 games, so the 23-year-old winger will probably spend the rest of the campaign with AHL Rockford.

Aku Raty
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now