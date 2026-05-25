Aku Raty News: Lands two-way deal

Raty signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Raty produced 20 goals and 57 points in 51 regular-season games for Karpat of Finland's Liiga in 2025-26. He will compete for a bottom-six role with the Oilers during training camp. However, he could also spend time in the minors or head back to Europe if he fails to crack Edmonton's Opening Night roster.