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Aku Raty News: Lands two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 12:20pm

Raty signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Raty produced 20 goals and 57 points in 51 regular-season games for Karpat of Finland's Liiga in 2025-26. He will compete for a bottom-six role with the Oilers during training camp. However, he could also spend time in the minors or head back to Europe if he fails to crack Edmonton's Opening Night roster.

Aku Raty
Edmonton Oilers
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