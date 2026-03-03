Albert Johansson headshot

Albert Johansson News: Deposits shortie in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Johansson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Johansson snapped a 13-game point drought with the tally, which was just his second goal of the season. It ended being the game-winner and his first career shorthanded goal. Johansson has just eight points with 46 shots on net, 44 hits, 84 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances, production nearly identical to his nine-point effort from the same number of outings in 2024-25. He's seeing third-pairing minutes and doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.

Albert Johansson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Johansson See More
