Albert Johansson News: Deposits shortie in win
Johansson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Johansson snapped a 13-game point drought with the tally, which was just his second goal of the season. It ended being the game-winner and his first career shorthanded goal. Johansson has just eight points with 46 shots on net, 44 hits, 84 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances, production nearly identical to his nine-point effort from the same number of outings in 2024-25. He's seeing third-pairing minutes and doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Johansson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 2172 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, March 22346 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 17, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Johansson See More