Albert Johansson News: First career goal is game-winner

Johansson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Johansson has played in three straight games, filling in for Jeff Petry (undisclosed), who is on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Johansson has been a part-time player as a rookie in 2024-25. His tally Friday was his first career goal and second point over 20 appearances, and it stood as the game-winning tally. He's added just 17 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-7 rating in a bottom-four role when he plays.