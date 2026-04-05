Albert Johansson News: Nets opening goal Sunday
Johansson tallied a goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.
Johansson found the back of the net just under two minutes into regulation Sunday. With the twine finder, he is up to three goals, 10 points, 58 shots on net, 53 hits and 89 blocked shots through 77 games this season. The 25-year-old blueliner eclipsed 10 points Sunday, officially securing a new career high in points. He offers solid category coverage on the blueline and could make an impact in dynasty fantasy leagues if he continues to develop offensively over the next few seasons.
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