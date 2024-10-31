Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Albert Johansson headshot

Albert Johansson News: Path to playing time opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:18am

Johansson has played in four of the Red Wings' first 10 games this season.

Johansson made the Opening Night roster after a decent camp, but that was with the Red Wings carrying eight blueliners. The team's trade sending Olli Maatta to Utah on Tuesday means Johansson is likely to see more consistent playing time moving forward, though he'll still have to fend off power-play specialist Erik Gustafsson for third-pairing minutes. While Johansson has yet to record a point over four outings, he has seven hits, five blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating.

Albert Johansson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now