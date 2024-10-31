Albert Johansson News: Path to playing time opens

Johansson has played in four of the Red Wings' first 10 games this season.

Johansson made the Opening Night roster after a decent camp, but that was with the Red Wings carrying eight blueliners. The team's trade sending Olli Maatta to Utah on Tuesday means Johansson is likely to see more consistent playing time moving forward, though he'll still have to fend off power-play specialist Erik Gustafsson for third-pairing minutes. While Johansson has yet to record a point over four outings, he has seven hits, five blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating.