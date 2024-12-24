Albert Johansson News: Remains in limited role

Johansson has played in four of the Red Wings' first 11 games in December.

The 23-year-old defenseman has been in a part-time role for the bulk of the season. Johansson has just one point to his name while adding 14 shots on net, 13 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 17 appearances. He likely won't get much playing time once Simon Edvinsson (upper body) and Ben Chiarot (upper body) are cleared to play again.