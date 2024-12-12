Alec Martinez Injury: Being evaluated

Martinez (neck) has returned to Chicago for further evaluation, so he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez will presumably also miss Saturday's tilt in New Jersey. The Blackhawks will then return home to host the Islanders on Sunday. The 37-year-old defenseman has a goal, four points and 38 blocks in 15 appearances in 2024-25. Kevin Korchinski is likely to be in the lineup while Martinez is unavailable.