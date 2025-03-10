Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez Injury: Being evaluated in Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Martinez is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and is questionable to return to Monday's game in Colorado, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez had one hit and blocked one shot in 3:23 of ice time before exiting in the first period. If he's unable to return, the left-shot blueliner will have two days off before Thursday's road matchup against the Sharks.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now