Alec Martinez Injury: Closing in on return

Martinez (neck) remains on injured reserve but is listed as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's Winter Classic matchup versus the Blues, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Martinez has missed 10 straight games since being placed on injured reserve Dec. 13, retroactive to Dec. 7. The three-time Stanley Cup champion would need to be officially activated off IR before being able to return to game action. Louis Crevier or Nolan Allan could be candidates to come out of the lineup when Martinez is ready to return. The 37-year-old Martinez has accounted for one goal, three helpers and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances in 2024-25.