Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:49am

Martinez (illness) was absent from Saturday's practice, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Martinez has generated two goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 13 hits in 21 appearances this season. If Martinez, Seth Jones (illness) and Connor Murphy (groin) can't play against Minnesota on Sunday, Chicago will require reinforcements from AHL Rockford on the blue line.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
