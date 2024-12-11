Alec Martinez Injury: Exits practice early
Martinez (neck) exited Wednesday's practice session early, and he's slated to be re-evaluated, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Martinez sustained a neck injury during Saturday's game against the Jets, and it was discouraging to see him leave practice early Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least one more game.
