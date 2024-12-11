Fantasy Hockey
Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez Injury: Exits practice early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Martinez (neck) exited Wednesday's practice session early, and he's slated to be re-evaluated, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Martinez sustained a neck injury during Saturday's game against the Jets, and it was discouraging to see him leave practice early Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least one more game.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
