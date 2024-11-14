Alec Martinez Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Martinez will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez hasn't played since Oct. 15 because of the injury. He has an assist, one hit and 15 blocks in four appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. If he's ready to return Thursday, then he'll probably serve on the top pairing alongside Seth Jones while Nolan Allan, who has dressed in Chicago's last 12 games, might shift the press box.