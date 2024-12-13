Fantasy Hockey
Alec Martinez Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Published on December 13, 2024

Martinez (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 7, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Martinez has missed the last two games due to a neck injury, and he returned to Chicago on Thursday in order to be further evaluated. As a result, it isn't very surprising to see him land on injured reserve, and a better idea of his status could come into focus after he's evaluated by the team's medical staff.

