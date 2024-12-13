Alec Martinez Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Martinez (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 7, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Martinez has missed the last two games due to a neck injury, and he returned to Chicago on Thursday in order to be further evaluated. As a result, it isn't very surprising to see him land on injured reserve, and a better idea of his status could come into focus after he's evaluated by the team's medical staff.
