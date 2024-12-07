Alec Martinez Injury: Set to miss time
Martinez suffered an upper-body injury after taking a deflected puck to the head or neck in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Jets, and he'll miss time, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This suggests Martinez will at least miss Monday's game versus the Rangers, and it's possible he could miss the Blackhawks' full three-game road trip. Further information wasn't provided about his injury. With Martinez out, look for Louis Crevier to take his spot in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now