Alec Martinez Injury: Set to miss time

Martinez suffered an upper-body injury after taking a deflected puck to the head or neck in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Jets, and he'll miss time, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This suggests Martinez will at least miss Monday's game versus the Rangers, and it's possible he could miss the Blackhawks' full three-game road trip. Further information wasn't provided about his injury. With Martinez out, look for Louis Crevier to take his spot in the lineup.